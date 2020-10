Three people were killed and another person was injured when part of a building collapsed Monday in west Houston, according to officials from the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON – Three people were killed and one was injured when a part of a building collapsed in west Houston.

According to authorities, a stairwell collapsed at a construction site on Town and Country Boulevard near Interstate 10 and Beltway 8.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

See images from the site in the gallery above.