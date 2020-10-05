Ask 2: Is the Heights the most elevated area in Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is the Heights the most elevated area in Houston?

Answer: Although the Heights got its name for its site on high land, according to the Texas State Historical Association, it is not the most elevated area of the Houston metro area.

According to a topography map online, the Heights is only around 80 feet elevated, much like other areas within the loop.

Meanwhile, areas of northwest Houston outside of the loop tower more than 250 feet above sea level.

