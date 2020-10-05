46 arrested, 5 rescued in Fort Bend County during ‘massive’ human trafficking sting

RICHMOND, Texas – Dozens of people involved in human trafficking in Fort Bend County have been arrested and charged in a sting, authorities said.

According to authorities, “Operation Patriot” took place over four days in September and was a collaborative effort between 23 agencies and resulted in the rescue of five victims and 46 arrests.

The sting was broken into two missions, one in Missouri City and the other in Stafford. Undercover officers were able to identify and arrest several “johns” and suspected human traffickers, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office.

According to Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, the sting took “huge strides in eliminating the sex-trafficking trade in our county” in just a few days.

Claire Andersen, Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney, called human trafficking “modern-day slavery that preys on the most vulnerable, particularly children and young adults.”

“The focus on identifying and arresting sex buyers combatted the ‘demand’ side of human trafficking while the operation simultaneously worked to eliminate the ‘supply’ side,” Andersen said.

County officials are expected to give more information on the sting later in the week.