Hamburglar plate goes viral

Jodi Butz would’ve never guessed a week ago she and her car would be in the national spotlight.

A picture of her in a fast-food drive-thru has been shared on dozens of social media sites and racked up tens of thousands of likes and shares.

Every weekend like clock-work she visits her favorite fast food restaurant: McDonald’s.

“I come here for lunch Saturday and Sunday,” she says.

Drive-thru staff knows her by name.

Her dream was to own a piece of the restaurant chain, so she started a collection.

“I have collector’s items all over the place. Cookies jars, Little Tikes McDonald’s everything,” Butz says.

