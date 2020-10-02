Délicieux! Popeyes says chocolate-stuffed beignets are coming

Last year, Popeyes leaned into the spice with its viral spicy chicken sandwich, but now the chain is upping its dessert game.

Popeyes is tapping into its New Orleans roots and plans to roll out chocolate-stuffed beignets.

When? No date given yet, but maybe -- soon? And they’re only available at certain restaurants, according to Thrillist. Right now they’re reportedly being served in the Boston area.

“As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants,” a rep for Popeyes told Thrillist when asked for comment on the menu debut.

The fast-food chain says its sweet pastries will come in a variety of serving sizes: three for $1.99, six for $3.99, and a dozen for $7.49.

Folks on Twitter are already buzzing about the fast-food restaurant’s new addition.

Unfortunately, the sweet treats aren’t available nationwide - at least not yet.