Katy ISD board president discusses lower property tax rate, name proposals for campus

KATY, Texas – The president of the Katy Independent School District board released a digital message to parents and staff about September’s achievements, new campuses, how the district will cope with a lowered tax rate, among other topics.

Board President Courtney Doyle welcomed students back to the fall semester, saying nearly 84,000 students are enrolled in 68 of its campuses.

Tax rate decrease

The district will be saving its taxpayers this year after board trustees approved a drop in the school tax rate of 5.43 cents per $100 valuation.

“The property tax rate is decreasing 5.43 cents due to the passage of House Bill 3, which was approved during the 86th legislative session in 2019,” said Christopher J. Smith, Katy ISD’s chief financial officer. “Our goal is to consistently provide high-quality education to our learners while being a good steward of our taxpayers' dollars. With this decrease, a residential household will see an approximate savings of $148 for the 2021 taxable year."

New name proposal for new campus

During September’s board meeting, it was recommended for Junior High #17 to be named Bill and Cindy Haskett Junior High for the new campus.

The Hasketts served more than eight decades of service in public education, according to the district.

Bill Haskett graduated from Katy High School in 1961 and began his career in education for more than 50 years, even becoming the principal of his old high school during those years before he retired.

Cindy Haskett taught math at Katy Junior High from 1980 until she retired in 2005, culminating 33 years in public education.

“The Hasketts have given a lifetime of exemplary service and dedication to Katy ISD and the Katy community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ken Gregorski. “They both have deep roots and decades of involvement in the District. Many even know Mr. Haskett’s voice, as he is currently the voice of Katy Tigers football, announcing varsity games since 1986."

Other announcements:

- Doyle thanked the office of emergency management and campus leaders for ensuring safety protocols as school officials prepared to welcome students back to in-person learning.

- She also announced the return of fall athletic and fine art competition and how gymnasiums and athletic fields are ready to go.

- Doyle recognized students and staff from several Katy area high schools in fine arts competitions in Texas Art Education Association visual art scholastic event.

- Teachers were also recognized for their outstanding work. Doyle congratulated Micheal Clark, a teacher with Tompkins High School, for being honored with the Charles Pickett Secondary School Teacher of The Year Award.

Watch Doyle’s full announcement below: