Ask 2: Are voters banned from wearing clothing with political slogans at the polls?

Question: Are voters banned from wearing clothing with political slogans at the polls or t-shirts with the “Black Lives Matter" message? What constitutes an item being political?

Answer: Keep your MAGA hats and “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” T-shirts at home when you head out to vote.

Under Texas law, the conduct of voting by personal appearance upholds an electioneering ban at polling places.

The law states "a person may not electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, political party” within 100 feet of a voting site during early voting or on Election Day.

An offense under this section is a Class C misdemeanor, according to the State of Texas election code.

When it comes to what constitutes a political message, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel believes “Black Lives Matter” isn’t partisan or political because the movement “concerns itself with issues such as racism, which are not inherently aligned with a single political party,” according to USA Today.

