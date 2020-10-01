Local brothers start meal prepping business, lose 300 pounds combined

HOUSTON – Three brothers start a meal prepping business and lose 300 pounds combined after losing their mother.

Abe Pena’s journey to success started with a bit of inspiration from his mother.

“She was having health problems and going to dialysis, having kidney failures and it got to the point where she had to be on a diet plan. She was asking me to cook stuff for her and I didn’t know how, so she said I’m going to show you how,” Pena said.

At the time, Pena was struggling with his own health and weighed in at over 300 pounds. He started cooking for his mom, Lourdes, working out and eventually decided to start up his own meal-prepping business called Abe’s Fitty Foods.

As the business started to grow, Pena’s mother died and the boys lost their home. Abe and his brothers, Gus and Rudy, struggled with the loss.

“We fell into depression, I gained 50 pounds,” Pena said.

Determined to turn things around to make their mother proud, the sibling got back on track. Each one committing themselves to live a healthier lifestyle and helping with the business.

“It’s been a heck of a journey for us. I appreciate them,” Pena said.

The brothers have now all lost about 100 pounds each and as their health journey progresses so does their business.

Abe’s Fitty Foods went from getting about 10 to 15 orders a week in 2016 to over 500 orders a week and it’s all done out of their home.

Abe and Rudy are in charge of cooking the healthy meals, while Gus delivers the meals to locations all across the city but their business plan is much more than just serving up healthy food.

“Spread confidence and most importantly just spread love,” Gus Pena said.

