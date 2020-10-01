Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby in miscarriage after pregnancy complications

Local families are heartbroken for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after they shared they lost their baby in a miscarriage.

“This is the loss of a child. This is a baby that you planned for. I wanted my son,” said Darcea Handy. Handy is a local nurse who lost her son Aiden Christopher in 2005.

In a social media post, Teigen and Legend shared they lost their baby boy Jack after complications with her pregnancy.

She went to the hospital on Sunday, after revealing she had been on bed rest and bleeding.

In the post, Teigen said she had blood transfusions, but they weren’t enough.

It read, “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out.”

"I just cried for her and then it was like, ‘OK, now I’m going to have to be strong for her because that’s what she’s going to need,’” said Handy.

Handy has a podcast called “Life After Loss” to help parents who have lost babies.

Since the news of Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage, many mothers and fathers have called Handy.

“People are in disbelief. They’re very concerned for Chrissy and John,” she said.

Handy’s message to them, and other parents going through the same loss, is to lean on loved ones and take it one day at a time.

“I know it’s not going to be easy for them and they don’t need to rush it, but I believe they can certainly survive this,” said Handy.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Handy said this month especially is important for families to support each other.