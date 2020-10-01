Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby in miscarriage after pregnancy complications

Local families are heartbroken for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after they shared they lost their baby in a miscarriage.
“This is the loss of a child. This is a baby that you planned for. I wanted my son,” said Darcea Handy. Handy is a local nurse who lost her son Aiden Christopher in 2005.
In a social media post, Teigen and Legend shared they lost their baby boy Jack after complications with her pregnancy.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
She went to the hospital on Sunday, after revealing she had been on bed rest and bleeding.
In the post, Teigen said she had blood transfusions, but they weren’t enough.
It read, “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out.”
"I just cried for her and then it was like, ‘OK, now I’m going to have to be strong for her because that’s what she’s going to need,’” said Handy.
Handy has a podcast called “Life After Loss” to help parents who have lost babies.
Since the news of Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage, many mothers and fathers have called Handy.
“People are in disbelief. They’re very concerned for Chrissy and John,” she said.
Handy’s message to them, and other parents going through the same loss, is to lean on loved ones and take it one day at a time.
“I know it’s not going to be easy for them and they don’t need to rush it, but I believe they can certainly survive this,” said Handy.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Handy said this month especially is important for families to support each other.