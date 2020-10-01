Bride-to-be seeking refund after wedding venue closes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Savannah Rodriguez said she went from planning her wedding to trying to track down her refund.

She said she got engaged earlier this year and booked her big day at the Villa Bella Event Center in northwest Harris County. The wedding was set for 2021.

However, Rodriguez said the venue recently informed her the center had closed down and she has been unsuccessful in getting her nearly $700 deposit back.

“I’ve been trying to do everything I can just at least get some answers like why, why did you do this?” she said.

Rodriguez said the venue has given her nothing but the runaround after they emailed her that the place had closed. However, they also said they’d be providing everyone a refund.

Still, she said she’s reached out multiple times and hasn’t heard anything from the venue in over a week.

KPRC 2 also called the venue and reached out to the email listed on its website multiples times with no response.

“I was honestly giving them time to call me back. At least text me. Just to do something to know that they did wrong and to make a right," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she has since found another place to hold her wedding. But at a higher cost and without her refund, she added the whole process has been difficult to take.

“I’m trying to see, sorry, I’m trying to see how I’m going pay for everything now. It’s really hard,” she said.