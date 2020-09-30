Baby found dead in Baytown motel room after SWAT scene, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A baby was found dead inside a Baytown motel room Tuesday evening after officers responded to a Crimestoppers tip and ended up in a SWAT situation with a suspect, officials said.

Earlier Tuesday, Baytown police received an anonymous tip that there was possibly a dead baby in the Scottish Inn and Suites on Garth Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman armed with some sort of long gun, officials said. When she refused to leave her room, it resulted in a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours.

Eventually, the SWAT team stormed the room and took the woman into custody. Police found said they found a dead infant in the room as well but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

“It could be something as simple as a SIDS-type death and the mother just panicked or it could be something more nefarious and those are the things we’ll have to try to uncover throughout the course of our investigation,” said Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown Police Department.

Officers believe the woman was the child’s mother but are still working to confirm that. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the scene.