Multiple students at New Caney High School test positive for COVID-19, district confirms

HOUSTON – Students at New Caney High School have reported testing positive for the coronavirus, according to New Caney Independent School District.

The district told KPRC 2 that it could not reveal which students were infected but said the local health department, parents and staff were notified about the positive cases. Those who were in close contact with those students or possibly exposed have also been notified. The district also did not say how many students had contracted the virus.

New Caney ISD released the following written statement to KPRC 2:

“The district follows a standard response protocol in the event of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff. A notification is sent to parents and staff. The local health department and potential close contacts are notified, and any impacted areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Impacted students or staff are moved to the remote instruction model.”

Students in New Caney ISD went back to in-person learning on Sept. 8.