If your child attends HISD, you can sign them up to receive free books through Dolly Parton’s foundation

HOUSTON – Thousands of students at Houston Independent School District will receive books through country music star Dolly Parton’s foundation.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a gift program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5, will provide books to up to 5,000 children in Houston. The new program is due to a partnership with HISD, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Books Between Kids, PNC Bank, St. James Family Life Center and the Waltrip Family Foundation.

How will it work?

The program called “Book of the Month” will provide children in Houston access to books by mail. Children will receive a book every month until the child turns 5 years old.

Families who live or attend a school in the following ZIP codes can sign up to participate in the book program:

77009

77011

77012

77017

77020

77022

77029

77087

Dolly Parton’s favorite book, “The Little Engine That Could,” will be the first book each child will receive in the mail.

A drive-through sign up event will be held at Sherman Elementary School on Wednesday, where parents can sign up for the book program. Those who sign up will also receive giveaways including a tote bag, Learn At Home kit, learning tips and a Sesame Street resource pack provided by PNC Grow Up Great, as well as age-appropriate books from Books Between Kids, according to a press release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and face masks or face coverings will be required. Parents/guardians of children are asked to stay inside their vehicles during the sign-up event.

Those unable to attend the event can sign up through www.booksbetweenkids.org/bookamonth/ or call 832-831-1402 (ext. 806).