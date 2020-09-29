Baytown police searching for teen charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas – The Baytown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teen wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Authorities said Keshawn Elam, 18, and his friend Davin Chatman, 18, were outside of a home on Hazel Street around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when an argument broke out.

The argument escalated at which point, police said Elam opened fire on Chatman, hitting him several times. Chatman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Elam fled in Chatman’s 2014 Nissan, which was later found abandoned near College Station by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Elam and a search is underway. The BPD is asking anyone with information to contact them with any information that may lead to Elam’s arrest.

People can call the BPD Homicide Unit at 281-420-7181 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at Baytowncrimestoppers.com.