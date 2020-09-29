Ask 2: Where should Harris County residents mail completed voter registration forms?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: To what address can I mail my filled out voter registration form? I live in Harris County.

Answer: Harris County residents should mail their completed and signed voter registration forms to the county’s voter registrar’s office.

Voter registration applications for the Nov. 3 election should be sent out on or before Oct. 5.

Here is how you should address your application:

ANN HARRIS BENNETT

Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

P.O. Box 3527

Houston, Texas

77253-3527

Haven’t received a voter registration application yet? Here are ways to obtain the form in Harris County, according to the county’s Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar website:

If you do not want to mail out your application, you can drop it off at the Harris County Tax Office located in downtown at 1001 Preston Street. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is currently the only one open to the public due to COVID-19, per a voter assistance representative.

Need a more convenient way to register to vote? Register online in English or Spanish.

Not sure whether you’re registered to vote? Click here to find out.

