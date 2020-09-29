2 of the 4 children injured in north Harris County crash Thursday have died, family says

HOUSTON – Two of the four children who were injured in a north Harris County crash Thursday night have died, the family told KPRC 2 Monday.

The children’s aunt said 7-year-old Carlton Williams III died over the weekend and 5-year-old Kyree Bogany died Monday. Both boys were on life support after the wreck.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of TC Jester Boulevard and Swords Creek Road.

Officials say the driver, 30-year-old Angelina Billups, was killed in the wreck. Two other children were also in the car. A 9-year-old girl was in the front passenger seat and suffered minor injuries while another young child suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police say Billups was driving a Chevy Traverse when she ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into a Cadilac Sedan.

There were two 18-year-old men were in the Cadillac. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger was not injured, according to investigators.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for Billups, Kyree and Carlton. You can donate here.