3 children critically injured in fatal north Harris County crash

Three children are being treated for critical injuries Friday after a crash in north Harris County that killed one person and injured five others.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of TC Jester Boulevard and Swords Creek Road.

Investigators said a woman driving a Chevy Traverse with four children as passengers ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into a Cadillac.

The woman was killed. One of the children -- a 9-year-old girl who was in the front passenger seat -- was thrown from the vehicle. Three of the children, ages 6, 6 and 7, who investigators said were unrestrained in the back seat, were flown to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The two people in the Cadillac were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are trying to determine what caused the crash.