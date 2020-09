HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to discuss an order he’s signing Monday to allow the Houston Police Department to use a cite-and-release program.

The announcement about the 3 p.m. news conference did not provide any details about how the program will be used.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo is also scheduled to speak at the press conference.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event on this page when it begins.