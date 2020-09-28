2 men stabbed with machete at northwest Houston gas station

HOUSTON – Houston police is investigating a fight that sent two men to the hospital on Sunday.

Around 9:27 a.m., police received a call about a fight at a Valero gas station on Antoine Drive in northwest Houston.

They found two men in their 30s that had been stabbed heavily with a machete.

Police said the two men were driving a white pick-up truck and stopped to talk to a friend.

“One of the complaints is in critical condition pending surgery and the other one is conscious now. He is talking to us, so we are gathering his statements right now,” Sgt. Javier Duran said.

Police have not said what caused the fight, but said they are checking surveillance video and collecting witness statements.

Police have arrested a suspect. Sgt. Duran said the two victims and suspect do not know each other.

Police have not said what caused the fight, but said they are checking surveillance video and collecting witness statements.

The suspect could possibly be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those charges could be upgraded if the victim dies.