Houston city hall, Montrose Bridges to turn red, white and blue Saturday night in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Houston’s city hall in downtown and the Montrose Bridges over the Southwest Freeway will light up red,white and blue Saturday beginning at dusk to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has saddened Houstonians, and tonight the City of Houston will pay our respects and honor her legacy,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Many will also continue to honor Justice Ginsburg with a commitment to work for a fair and just society. She served our country with dignity and broke down barriers. She fought until her last day and can truly rest in power.”

Ginsburg, who died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, was honored Friday in a ceremony in Statuary Hall.