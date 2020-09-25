Sugar Land’s fall festival is going virtual this year. Here is what you can expect.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fall events are starting to pop up, but many look a little different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean you will miss out on all the fun.

Many events are being held virtually, including the Sugar Land Fall Fest.

When is the Fall Fest?

The event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How can I participate if it is virtual?

People can join in the fun by going to the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Facebook page. There they can follow along with fun activities like dancing, pumpkin carving and speed painting.

What other things can I look forward to?

According to the event page, there will also be pre-filmed musical performances and a magic show that will feature “a children’s magician with many tricks and illusions up his sleeve to entertain the entire family.”

There will also be “virtual food and beverage demonstrations that include a seafood entree, caramel apple making and a cocktail recipe,” according to a news release.

What if I still want to go to the plaza?

While most of the fun can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, there will also be a scavenger hunt where people can get clues online and search in the Town Square plaza.

“Those with the most points at the end of the event will win a medal (one per team), fun prizes and have their team names displayed on the virtual wall of fame.”

Where can I get more information?

To learn about what you need to participate in the scavenger hunt and other information, visit the fall festival event page.

You can also call 311 or 281-275-2825.