Ask 2: When are the eviction protections scheduled to end?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When are the eviction protections scheduled to end?

Answer: The CDC’s agency order to temporarily halt residential evictions for failure to pay rent or late fees expires December 31, 2020.

This nationwide eviction moratorium orders landlords and those with a legal right to pursue eviction to not do so in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, the Texas Supreme Court recently issued an emergency order which states eviction citations must include CDC eviction moratorium information in addition to a copy of the required declaration form.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.