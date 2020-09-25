1 killed in shooting outside southeast Houston restaurant

HOUSTON – One person was killed Friday after an argument turned into a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Gulf Freeway and Fuqua Street.

Investigators said it all started inside the Michoacan restaurant after a man said another man inappropriately touched his wife. Investigators said that the couple left, but the man followed them outside and started punching the husband.

According to investigators, the husband’s 21-year-old son saw what was happening and shot the man who was attacking his father. The man died at the scene, investigators said.

“According to the video and from what everyone is telling me, he’s clearly taking action to protect his dad and his mom (stepmom),” said Houston police Sgt. Kenneth Daignault.

The woman was accidentally shot in the leg during the incident, police said. She is expected to be OK.

Police said it appears the victim was shot in the back or in his side.

The case will be handed to a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed.