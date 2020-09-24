Search underway for man after woman’s son finds her beaten to death, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find a man after they said a little boy found his mother dead in northwest Houston. Authorities say the mother’s boyfriend is the killer and told her son that his mom was sleeping when she was dead.

Authorities say on Saturday 22-year-old Alexis Armando Rojas-Mendez beat 27-year-old Ashley Garcia to death with a steel-toe boot.

Now, Mendez is charged with murder and is on the run.

According to investigators, After Mendez killed Garcia, he told her 8-year-old son that she was sleeping and not to wake her up but the next day, the young boy went to a neighbor’s home and asked for help waking up his mother. The neighbors came over, saw the murder scene and called police, according to detectives.

Now, authorities are on the hunt for Mendez.

If you know where Mendez, is please reach out to Houston Police or Crime Stoppers. An award may be available, but more importantly, it’s the right thing to do.