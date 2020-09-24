Police officer shot in downtown Louisville, reports say

Police detain a protester, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Louisville police officer has been shot Wednesday night as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Brook Street and Broadway in downtown Louisville.

It is unknown if the shooting is tied to the protests.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department issued a brief statement Wednesday night saying ''We currently have an officer shot. We’ll update when we can." The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting.

Streets filled with protesters following the grand jury’s decision to not charge any of the three officers directly for the death of Taylor.

Police in Louisville have set off flash bang devices to clear a square in that Kentucky city where several hundred people had gathered to protest. Police in riot gear then approached the square. The protesters had rallied Wednesday evening in Jefferson Square in Louisville, where a fire was set near the courthouse and then quickly extinguished.

Louisville police called Wednesday evening’s gathering an “unlawful assembly” in an announcement over a loudspeaker and ordered demonstrators to disperse. The police threatened to make arrests if people did not comply. Then police lined up with shields outside of the courthouse, and demonstrators threw plastic water bottles at the officers.

Demonstrators began chanting “Breonna Taylor” before officers fired the flash bang devices to disperse the crowd. The protesters had gathered in the Kentucky city to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death earlier this year in a drug raid gone wrong.

This is a developing story.