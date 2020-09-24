Officials still searching for missing 19-year-old Houston man last seen Aug. 8

HOUSTON – Officials continue to search for a missing 19-year-old Houston man who was last seen on Aug. 8, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Javonta Boxley was last seen in southeast Houston and his vehicle was found abandoned near Manvel, Texas, officials said. Boxley’s mother, Toya, mentioned that when he left, he was severely depressed.

Texas Equusearch activated ground search in Brazoria County after the abandoned car was recovered, but he is still missing.

If anyone has information on Boxley’s whereabouts or information on his disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.