What’s in a name? City wants you to ‘Name that Drain’

HOUSTON – The Houston “Name that Drain” contest has been extended through October in order to give people a chance to participate.

According to a news release, Houston Public Works launched the Adopt-a-Drain project in 2018 in an effort to “allow Houstonians to assist in preventing future flooding while saving taxpayer money.”

There are several drains that still need to be adopted, so the city decided to create a contest to encourage more people to adopt, name and maintain a drain.

Whew! Look at all those drains (Check out the interactive map)!



In order to participate in the contest, the participant must be 18 or older and the drain must be officially adopted in the Adopt-a-Drain database.

The name may not contain lewd language, profanity or hate speech. The new deadline to enter is Oct. 17.

According to the contest rules, the first place winner will be chosen by the city and will receive a “small blue tile plaque, as well as a tool bundle including a DeWalt power tools set … and drain maintenance tools donated by the Houston ToolBank.”

Go online to learn more information about the contest or the Adopt-a-Drain project.