WATCH: Floating fire ant pile spotted in League City flood waters caused by Beta

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – We saw them during Harvey and pretty much every other major flood even in the Houston area, but seeing piles of floating fire ants never ceases to be amazing.

The City of League City shared a video on Twitter showing two fire ant colonies floating in Beta flood waters at Countryside Park.

In the post, the city warns people that those piles are one of the many reasons walking through flood water can be dangerous.

FLOATING ANT PILES



This is one of the reasons why you should avoid walking through flood water. Floating ant piles-like this one found at Countryside Park-can form and be very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/NhqTLRwFs8 — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) September 22, 2020

According to experts at Texas A&M, the colonies “emerge from the soil, form a loose ball, float, and flow with the water until they reach a dry area or object they can crawl up on.”

People are advised to be cautious and wear protective gear when dealing with flood or cleanup.

Have you ever encountered one of these ant colonies on the move? Let us know in the comments.