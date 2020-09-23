77ºF

Local News

WATCH: Floating fire ant pile spotted in League City flood waters caused by Beta

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, Fire ants, flooding
Floating fire ants
Floating fire ants (League City)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – We saw them during Harvey and pretty much every other major flood even in the Houston area, but seeing piles of floating fire ants never ceases to be amazing.

The City of League City shared a video on Twitter showing two fire ant colonies floating in Beta flood waters at Countryside Park.

In the post, the city warns people that those piles are one of the many reasons walking through flood water can be dangerous.

According to experts at Texas A&M, the colonies “emerge from the soil, form a loose ball, float, and flow with the water until they reach a dry area or object they can crawl up on.”

People are advised to be cautious and wear protective gear when dealing with flood or cleanup.

Have you ever encountered one of these ant colonies on the move? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: