KPRC 2 reporters went to worst-affected parts of Houston area during TS Beta. Here’s what they saw

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta drenched Houston Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving several parts of the city underwater. The since downgraded Tropical Depression Beta continues to threaten the Houston-area with more rain Tuesday night.

KPRC 2 reporters were stationed all around the city and collected stories from the worst-affected parts of town. Here’s what they saw:

Highway 288 and Houston’s Southside

Houston activist and rapper, Trae Tha Truth, goes door-to-door to help

Several high-water rescues conducted in the Houston area due to flash flooding

Buffalo Bayou flows over its banks due to rise in water levels

Flood water creeps into Friendswood-area homes