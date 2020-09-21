5 reasons Houston still loves the Nutcracker Market even though it’s virtual

HOUSTON – Houston Ballet’s biggest fundraiser is going virtual this year. The Nutcracker Market, a monthlong shopping event, features more than 200 merchants.

The event runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11.

Here are 5 reasons to support the Nutcracker Market:

1. It’s local

More than half of the participating merchants of the Nutcracker Market are based in Texas.

Local merchants include Chic Spatique, Ella and Company and Jalapeno Gold.

To view the full list of participating merchants, click here.

2. Do some Christmas shopping

The Nutcracker Market will feature many items that will make perfect presents and stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Many of the products are homemade, natural, trendy, artisan, or exotic, ranging from clothing, food, haircare, skincare, accessories, handbags and a host of other products.

3. You can still celebrate with your friends

You can your family and friends plan a virtual shopping extravaganza. This way everyone can browse and shop together. The opening day of the Nutcracker Market is Nov. 11. Early Bird Access is available for $30.

Shoppers will get first dibs on merchandise, plus exclusive offerings including discounts, promotions, and giveaways.

General access, which is free for all shoppers, runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11.

Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from Early Bird Day, support the various programs of Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs.

4. You can still have a boozy day at the market

What is a day of shopping without some wine?

Feel free to pour your favorite glass and shop until your computer dies.

5. It’s unique

The Nutcracker Market is a shopping experience like no other.

Shoppers can purchase unique items such as wine barrel furniture made in Colorado, hand-crafted gifts by functionally disabled adults, over-the-top Christmas decorations, handcrafted handbags made by Mexican artisans, and personalized pet collars and accessories.

You are likely to find something special for everyone on your shopping list.

More information can be found at NutcrackerMarket.com.