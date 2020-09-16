Nutcracker Market going all virtual this year

HOUSTON – The Nutcracker Market will be going all virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Despite our best efforts, there simply was not a feasible way to host a safe event at the level that our merchants and shoppers expect and deserve,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. “While we remained hopeful for our event to continue as planned, this is the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved."

The market, which is the largest single fundraiser for the Houston Ballet, will be extended to a monthlong event for online shopping. More than 200 merchants have signed up to participate in the virtual event that will run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11. Early-bird access is available for $30 on Nov. 11. Afterward, the market will be available at no cost to all shoppers through Dec. 11.

More information can be found at NutcrackerMarket.com.

The holiday tradition was set to open its 40th year at NRG Center on Nov. 11.

More than 107,000 shopped at the market last year, spending more than $20.4 million. About $5.4 million was raised for the Houston Ballet.

Since 1981, the event has raised more than $74.2 million for the Houston Ballet.

A spring version of the Nutcracker Market was launched in 2019. It was moved online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

