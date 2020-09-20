Liberty County deputies searching for man after woman found dead inside burning while another chained inside home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been found dead inside a burning car in Liberty County. Another woman was found close by chained up inside a home.

These incidents occurred on County Road 3415 at County Road 3425 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says the woman inside home called 911 worried her friend was dead.

A woman has been found dead inside a burning car in Liberty County. Another woman was found close by chained up inside a home. (KPRC)

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition unknown at this hour.

It is unclear if and how the two incidents are connected.

Investigators says they are looking for a person of interest in the case, Jose Marin Soriano. He was last seen leaving the home in a grey pickup truck.

Investigators believe he’s armed and dangerous.