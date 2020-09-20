Liberty County deputies searching for man after woman found dead inside burning while another chained inside home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been found dead inside a burning car in Liberty County. Another woman was found close by chained up inside a home.
These incidents occurred on County Road 3415 at County Road 3425 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says the woman inside home called 911 worried her friend was dead.
She was taken to the hospital. Her condition unknown at this hour.
It is unclear if and how the two incidents are connected.
Investigators says they are looking for a person of interest in the case, Jose Marin Soriano. He was last seen leaving the home in a grey pickup truck.
Investigators believe he’s armed and dangerous.