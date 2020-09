HOUSTON – Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta issued a voluntary evacuation Saturday for low-lying coastal areas outside the protection levee, beginning Saturday at 4 p.m.

Officials said all coastal residents and visitors need to continue to stay up-to-date on Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and conditions along the coast could change quickly.

Those along the coast need to be prepared and have a plan if conditions worsen, the county said.