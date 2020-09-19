Train like a Texan at one of the two new Texans Fit gym locations in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Businesses across the country were forced to close due to the pandemic, some never to reopen. Among those was 24-Hour Fitness.

The gym chain, which runs on the basis of being open 24/7, was forced to close its doors and file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Due to the restructuring, multiple locations in the Houston area and across Texas were closed permanently.

Now, months later, two former 24-Hour Fitness locations have gotten a complete overhaul and will reopen as Texans Fit gyms, where locals can train like a Houston Texan.

According to the website, the locations are in Katy and Rosenburg and are now open for membership. Members of the gym will have the chance to work out in a “state-of-the-art facility” that includes a 25-yard indoor lap pool and indoor fitness turf, the website said.

There will also be a sauna, steams rooms, a spa and group classes including HIIT, barre, power, dance, Pilates, hot yoga, cardio, core and more, according to the website.

Parents can even bring their kids along and leave them at Toro’s Kid Zone so they can play like a pro while their parents workout, the website says.

Anyone interested in a membership can go to Texasnfit.com to learn more.