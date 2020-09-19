New interactive cultural gallery allows guests to become the masterpiece

HOUSTON – A new art experience is open in the Galleria area.

3D Galerié features optical illusions and classical art paintings infused with pop culture references. The artwork includes famous musicians and political figures such as Selena, Beyoncé, Kanye West and President Donald Trump. The gallery is located at 5806 Star Lane, near Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road.

Guests can become a part of the interactive experience by taking selfies and photos.

The galley includes four exhibits: The Classics, which features Renaissance-inspired 3D paintings with a pop culture twist; the Life Imitates Art, a short silent film curated to highlight the moments that inspired each piece of art in the gallery; The Vermilion, an all red exhibit that is described as “bold and anything but ordinary,” and The Cake Room, a Marie Antoinette- Inspired experience.

The museum is open every day, excluding Mondays. Availability varies.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. General admission tickets allow for 75 minutes in the gallery, which includes all four exhibits. A percentage of sales will be donated to Hope For Three.

The museum also host Sip and Paints in the evening after normal business hours. Tickets are about $40 including fees. Dates and availability vary.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of people are allowed in each session. All attendees are required to wear a mask and masks are available on-site.

The gallery is sanitized regularly.