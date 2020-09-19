Houston-area burger joint inspired by President Donald Trump

HOUSTON – A restaurant in Bellville is inspired by the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Burger, located at 233 South Front Street, about an hour from downtown Houston, serves all natural Black Angus Beef burgers, sandwiches and salads.

Their selection of burgers include the Trump Burger, a 8 oz burger with fries, the Trump Tower, a 12 oz fully loaded burger with fries and the Bellville Zinger Burger, a 8 oz burger topped with onion rings, BBQ sauce and sriracha with fries. The burgers range from $10.99 to $13.99.

The restaurant also sells spicy buffalo chicken sandwiches, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, Caesar and Greek salads and has kids meals.

Trump Burger is opened everyday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carry out is available.