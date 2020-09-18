Mayde Creek High School QB arrested, faces 4 counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

KATY, Texas – Mayde Creek High School quarterback Donte Jones, 18, is facing four counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after being arrested by Houston police with assistance from Katy Independent School District Police Thursday.

Officials say Jones and three others were gathered at an apartment complex in the 18600 block of South Parkview Drive on August 22, according to court records.

Jones and his friends are accused of admiring a Ford Mustang and then approaching the vehicle, pulling out guns and then threatening the people inside, officials said.

After a struggle, officials said the victims escaped and called police. One of the victims identified Jones to police saying he’s seen Jones before because they both attended Katy ISD’s Opportunity Awareness Center alternative school.

“On September 17, 2020, the Katy ISD Police at the request of the Houston Police Department (HPD), assisted in the arrest of student Donte Jones. The arrest pertains to an HPD case, and details regarding possible charges should be directed to that agency," Katy ISD officials wrote in part in a statement to KPRC 2.

Houston police are still looking for the three other suspects involved.