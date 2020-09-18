75ºF

Local News

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in burning home in SE Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Fire, Investigation, Body Found

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators are trying to piece together what happened after they said firefighters found a dead man’s body inside a burning home in southeast Houston Thursday.

Police said the incident happened off Hogue Street near Bellfort around 5 p.m. Officials said Houston firefighters located a house with smoke coming out of it and searched the residence.

According to investigators, firefighters found a man who appeared to have been shot several times and possibly stabbed.

Police said it appears the fire was intentionally set.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: