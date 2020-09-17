Conroe ISD makes system adjustments following cyber attack

CONROE, Texas – Conroe Independent School District officials had to make some changes to their network following a cyberattack meant to overwhelm the system.

On Wednesday, the district officials put out a statement on the website that said people began experiencing issues last week that “impacted phone and internet service throughout the day.”

Hardware engineers worked to identify the problem but later determined it was not a malfunction but rather an intentional attack from an outside source trying to overwhelm the district’s network.

According to the district, similar attacks have been happening across the country, but “no student or employee data was accessed.”

The district said it made adjustments to its system to “mitigate the impact to our phones and internet, and the matter is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.”

In early August, Humble ISD also experienced a similar attack and service was down for nearly 30 minutes until the district could get the system back up.

An expert spoke to KPRC 2 and said “denial of service” (or DDoS) attacks are fairly common and are “nothing worth panicking over.”