89ºF

Local News

Humble ISD experiences cyber attack during first day of virtual learning

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Humble ISD, Cyber Attack, Back To School, Tech, Education
photo

HUMBLE, Texas – The Humble Independent School District is back online after experiencing a cyber attack during the first day of virtual learning Tuesday.

Humble ISD Superintendent Liz Celania-Fagan took to Twitter to inform everyone of the virtual attack while urging other students already online to stay on.

“We are working to resolve now,” Celania-Fagan said. “Students who haven’t already logged on to their student gmail accounts cannot log in to student email accounts until it is resolved.”

The superintendent later tweeted that the My Humble server was experiencing a cyber-attack called “denial of service” and said the district’s extra security for students requires them to go through My Humble.

Nearly 30 minutes later, Celania-Fagan said the service was back up for students who hadn’t logged in to log in.

A denial-of-service attack aims to shut down a computer or network by flooding the system with traffic or sending a signal that causes a crash.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: