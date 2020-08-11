Humble ISD experiences cyber attack during first day of virtual learning

HUMBLE, Texas – The Humble Independent School District is back online after experiencing a cyber attack during the first day of virtual learning Tuesday.

Humble ISD Superintendent Liz Celania-Fagan took to Twitter to inform everyone of the virtual attack while urging other students already online to stay on.

“We are working to resolve now,” Celania-Fagan said. “Students who haven’t already logged on to their student gmail accounts cannot log in to student email accounts until it is resolved.”

The My Humble server is experiencing a cyber attack. We are working to resolve now. Zoom, teacher websites, etc. work fine. Students who haven’t already logged on to their student gmail accounts cannot login to student email accounts until it is resolved. Students who have stay. — Liz Celania-Fagen (@ElizabethFagen) August 11, 2020

The superintendent later tweeted that the My Humble server was experiencing a cyber-attack called “denial of service” and said the district’s extra security for students requires them to go through My Humble.

The My Humble server is currently experiencing a cyber attack called denial of service. We are working to isolate and resolve. Zoom, websites, adult emails etc. all working fine. Our extra security for students requires them to go through My Humble. @HumbleISD If on, stay on. 🙂 — Liz Celania-Fagen (@ElizabethFagen) August 11, 2020

Nearly 30 minutes later, Celania-Fagan said the service was back up for students who hadn’t logged in to log in.

My Humble is back! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thanks to our IT folks who have been working on this! @HumbleISD pic.twitter.com/sPjq0vtI6Q — Liz Celania-Fagen (@ElizabethFagen) August 11, 2020

A denial-of-service attack aims to shut down a computer or network by flooding the system with traffic or sending a signal that causes a crash.