Children’s Museum Houston to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual activities, story times

HOUSTON – The Children’s Museum Houston will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual activities and storytimes via social media.

The museum’s free event will recognize the achievements and success of the Hispanic community between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

Here’s a list of events and times:

Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

What Can You Do with a Paleta – via Instagram

“Paletas” are much more than a refreshing treat. Explore what you can do with them in this bilingual storytime.

Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Toma Todo – via Facebook

Up your chances in this traditional Mexican spinning top game where the winner takes it all!

Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln – via Instagram

Explore how a talented Venezuelan girl showed her amazing skills to President Lincoln in this storytime.

Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Recipe – via Facebook

There’s no celebration without food! Go grocery shopping with our educator for an easy-to-make, yummy treat.

Friday at 11:15 a.m.

Mango, Abuela, and Me – via Instagram

Grandma speaks Spanish. Mia speaks English. How will they communicate? See how love and patience can overcome any language barrier in this storytime.