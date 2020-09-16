94ºF

The pine won: Viral video shows man’s massive failure while felling tree in Houston neighborhood

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Pine needles, as seen in this stock photo. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A video showing a massive tree-cutting fail is circulating online, and it’s purported to have been filmed in the Houston area a year ago.

Here is what one writer says he discovered while digging into the video’s epic past.

Spencer Hall, of the Moon Crew podcast, reports that the viral video shows what happened when Houstonian Matt Bieniek’s lawn guy was hired to chop down a massive pine on November 4, 2019, while Bieniek was at work. Here’s what happened. What do you think about the $1,200 job? Let us know in the comments.

This is the video. Just look at that house shudder.

Do you need to know more? Perhaps. Read it here. We love the part where insurance people were asked to address the nearly $60,000 in damage the tree did to the home. Yikes.

