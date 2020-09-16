Search for missing 3-year-old girl, mother possibly headed to Houston area

HOUSTON – Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl and her mother who may be traveling to Dallas and Houston areas, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Elly’Anna Garcia and her mother, Christina Kaput, were last seen Monday in Plainview, Texas. Kaput was ordered by a Randall County judge to hand Garcia over into state custody Monday but both have not been seen since, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garcia and Kaput is asked to call Child Protective Investigations at 806-341-5385.