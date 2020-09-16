Residents fed up with unsafe, smelly and illegal dumping in northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – A group of neighbors has had enough of the illegal dumping plaguing their northeast Houston community.

A long stretch near Parker and Bretshire roads is filled with furniture, trash, toilets, tires, booze and other discarded items. The trash also blocks part of the street. so drivers must wait until cars on the other side to pass by.

Residents say the dumping needs to stop.

“It’s unclean. It’s unsafe, unsanitary. It’s just bad,” Katrina Mosco said. “It’s filthy. It’s nasty, disgusting. It needs to be in a landfill and not on the side of the road.”

The Houston native spotted the illegal dumping on her way to help a friend. She took a wrong turn and saw loads of trash.

“For the amount of trash it was, I couldn’t believe that this was in my city,” Mosco said.

But Mosco is not the only one fed up with the smelly nuisance.

“I’m up to here with it. I was here it’s here now because everything my apartment gets water in it. It’s because of this,” Kimberly Williams said.

Williams lives nearby and says city crews cleaned up the area three weeks ago.

“Three days after that slowly but surely kids' toys, swimming pools everything clearly. Every time I come through here it’s the same thing,” she said.

Williams says the street needs cameras to catch the dumpers in action.

“You can catch their license plate and send them a fine when they get through paying that fine, they will stop dumping over here,” she said.

“Houston is a great city. Let’s not do this to our city. Let’s not do this to where we live,” Mosco said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, some community members say they tried to organize a clean-up day with council member Jerry Davis.

KPRC 2 reached out to Davis, who represents the area, and the city of Houston but we have not heard back.

If you’re caught dumping, you could face a fine up to $2,000 or 180 days in jail.