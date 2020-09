HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is announcing a new anti-littering campaign targeting PPE and other trash, according to a press release from the city.

The campaign will focus on the proper way to discard masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes and other trash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner will be joined Wednesday by Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, Keep Houston Beautiful, representatives from COH Houston Trash, Parks, Neighborhoods, Houston First and community members.