Pregnant woman accused in road rage shooting to appear in court Tuesday

HOUSTON – A pregnant woman accused in a Friday road rage shooting is set to appear in court Tuesday after previously appearing in court over the weekend.

The alleged road rage incident began at 12:45 p.m. Friday near JFK and Beltway 8 and ended in the 500 block of Rankin Road.

Deputies said 24-year-old Brittany Daniels, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, got into a dispute with another woman in a red-colored sedan with a 5-year-old girl inside. Deputies said they began sideswiping each other with their vehicles and that’s when Daniels got out the Jeep, pulled a handgun and fired several times at the red sedan.

The driver of the red sedan was struck in the lower back.

Daniels faces charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury, injury to a child under the age of 15 and tampering or fabricating of physical evidence.

Prosecutors said Daniels admitted she got out of her car and fired her gun at the other woman’s car at least three times.

“She stated that she had she did admit to exiting her car from the passenger seat and shooting at the rear of the complainant complainants vehicle several times, did confirm that the gun she used was thrown into the water-filled ditch," a prosecutor said in probable cause court over the weekend.

Daniels is expecting her first child and is currently unemployed. She has another violent offense from 2018 on her record, court records revealed.