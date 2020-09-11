1 injured when pregnant woman shoots at driver during road rage incident, deputies say

HOUSTON – A person was hospitalized when a pregnant woman shot at a driver during a road rage incident on North Freeway Friday, according to Harris County deputies.

The alleged road rage incident began at 12:45 p.m. near JFK and Beltway 8 and ended in the 500 block of Rankin Road.

Deputies said the pregnant woman in a Jeep Cherokee got into a dispute with another woman in a red-colored sedan with a 5-year-old girl inside. Deputies said they began sideswiping each other with their vehicles and that’s when the pregnant woman got out the Jeep, pulled a handgun and fired several times at the red sedan.

Deputies said the woman inside the sedan was struck in the lower back.

At some point, deputies said the pregnant driver tried to pass the woman and flipped the Jeep into a ditch.

Deputies said everyone in the Jeep was “OK” and the pregnant woman was taken in custody. The woman was taken a nearby hospital and the child was uninjured in the shooting, officials said.

“My niece is OK," Tammy Morris told KPRC 2. “She’s going to be discharged. It didn’t hit her spine, it kind of went to the right of her spine but the lady who did the shooting -- she’s pregnant, she’s in jail.”

“All in all this is just a ridiculous scene of some sort of road rage and then shooting type deal especially when you have a child involved in a car that’s an innocent victim,” HCSO’s Thomas Gilliland said.