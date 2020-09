HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot and then run over by an SUV in northeast Houston Sunday, police said.

Police said the man was found dead in the road shortly before 9 p.m. near North Wayside and Hensen Street.

According to investigators, witnesses told them they saw the man being thrown out of a black Tahoe with chrome rims. That’s when they said the vehicle ran over him.

Police said there is no word yet on a motive.