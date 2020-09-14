Houston mom shot in head working to recover nearly a year later

HOUSTON – The family of a mother who was shot in the head as she drove along the North Loop called for justice Sunday, almost one year after the shooting that nearly claimed her life.

“All I remember is darkness,” Hernandez, 34, said.

The shooting occurred Nov. 15 on North Loop East near I-10, according to Houston Police Department. Authorities said Hernandez and her boyfriend had left a bar after multiple shots were fired. Police on the scene said the boyfriend then asked Hernandez if she had heard anything, only to find she’d been shot in her head.

No suspects have been identified, according to Hernandez’s family. Authorities said the boyfriend did not see who was shooting at the vehicle, nor was he able to give a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

“Seeing her in the hospital. I cried so much. I had never seen her like that. Her features changed completely. She was hopeless,” said Nataly Martinez, Hernandez’s daughter.

Hernandez said she spent two weeks in a coma. She has undergone multiple surgeries since then but said she doesn’t harbor any hard feelings toward the person who shot her.

“I hope for God to bless them,” she said.

Investigators are working to learn more details and determine a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The shooting has left Hernandez unable to walk or work. Her family has established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.