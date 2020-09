Published: September 14, 2020, 6:42 am Updated: September 14, 2020, 6:47 am

HOUSTON – Two men were found dead in a parking lot of an abandoned grocery story in northeast Houston Sunday, police said.

Police said the men were found on Jensen Drive and Firnat Street shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, both men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said there is no word yet on a motive of if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.